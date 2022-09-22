Town of Hamburg police warn of surge in stolen vehicles

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — In a post on the department's Facebook page, Town of Hamburg police issued a warning about a surge in stolen vehicles over the last couple of months, both in Hamburg and all throughout Western New York.

According to the post, police are investigating a series of unauthorized use of motor vehicle incidents and a series of larcenies from vehicles that occurred Wednesday night into Thursday.

"Crimes of this type tend to occur in random clusters and demonstrate willingness on the part of thieves to prowl any residential area where they are likely to find unrestricted access to people's vehicles. There's little risk in alerting someone's attention by walking driveway to driveway, trying car doors until they find one that's unlocked. Once inside, the thief will quickly rummage for valuable property before moving on. In some cases, the vehicle keys or electronic fobs are left inside the vehicle, permitting easy opportunity for a criminal to take it," the post says.

Police said the easiest way to protect your property is to lock the doors at night and remove valuables.