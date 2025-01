HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Town of Hamburg police are investigating after a Lake View resident was found dead near an ATV on Sunday.

According to police, officers responded to the report of an ATV in the road in the area of Eckhardt Road and Evergreen Drive around 6 a.m. on Sunday. When they arrived they found a 28-year-old Lake View resident dead near the ATV.

Police said the incident is being investigated by the Town of Hamburg Police Department Accident Investigation Unit.