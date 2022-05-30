Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Town of Hamburg police: confirmed black bear sighting early Saturday

Sirens
Scripps Media
Generic Sirens
Sirens
Posted at 2:30 PM, May 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-30 14:30:32-04

TOWN OF HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Town of Hamburg police announced there was a confirmed black bear sighting early Saturday.

The bear was spotted on Scranton Road near Strnad Drive around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police said residents are advised to stay away if the bear is observed and should call police if they observe any aggressive behavior from the bear.

Residents should secure any outdoor trash cans if possible and should not keep domestic animals outside unattended.

According to police, the DEC has been notified and advised no further actions need to be taken at this time. The DEC believes the bear is likely “roaming” the area.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United