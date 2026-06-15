Town of Evans Police investigating two deadly crashes in one week

EVANS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Evans Police Department is investigating two deadly crashes within the same week.

On Friday, Evans Police responded to a four-vehicle crash on Southwestern Boulevard at Pontiac Road.

According to investigators, a Ford F-250 rear-ended both a Pontiac Vibe and a GMC Sierra. The Ford F-250 then crossed into another lane, hitting a Dodge Journey.

Evans Police said the 25-year-old driver of the Ford F-250, from Farnham, New York, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passenger of the Dodge Journey, as well as the driver of the Pontiac Vibe, were taken to ECMC. Their names are being withheld at this time.

On Sunday, Evans Police responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Holland Road.

According to investigators, a 56-year-old man from Evans crashed into a tree Saturday night and died at the scene. His name is also being withheld at this time.

Both of these incidents are still under investigation.