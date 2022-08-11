Town of Evans police investigating several incidents of mail theft

TOWN OF EVANS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Town of Evans police announced it is investigating several incidents of mail theft.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, it is believed the mail was stolen from the mailbox at the residences of the victims. The thefts have resulted in personal checks being stolen, forged and cashed.

"If mailing checks or anything of value please make every effort to avoid placing out-going mail in an unsecured mailbox. A few options: taking the outgoing mail to the Post Office, handing it to a uniformed Mail Delivery Employee, or dropping it in one of the many blue USPS mailboxes in the area," the post says.

Police said to monitor your checking account for any suspicious activity or withdrawals and if you feel you have been victimized, contact them.

"This appears to be a multi-jurisdictional issue. We are actively working with the US Postal Inspectors and other local agencies where similar thefts have occurred," the post says.

Town of Hamburg police also posted on the department's Facebook page about mail thefts as well.

Police ask you to be on the lookout for suspicious persons or vehicles and report them immediately.