Town of Evans police investigating one-vehicle crash on Kennedy Avenue

EVANS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Evans Police Department is investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred on Kennedy Avenue near Harrison Street on Sunday.

Police said Lake Erie Beach and Evans Center Volunteer Fire Companies and AMR responded to the crash around 10:15 p.m.

According to police, a vehicle traveling on Kennedy Avenue left the road and collided with a chain link fence and a utility pole in a yard. It then continued on Kennedy Avenue and came to a rest in another front yard.

Police said the driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, suffered severe injuries and was extricated and transported to ECMC via Mercy Flight. The driver is in critical condition at ECMC and police said their identity will not be released at this time.