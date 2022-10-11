Town of Evans police investigating after a man was found in water near Lake Erie Beach Park

TOWN OF EVANS, N.Y. (WKBW) — An investigation is underway after a man was found in the water near Lake Erie Beach Park on Saturday.

Town of Evans police said emergency personnel responded to Lake Erie near Lake Erie Beach Park in the Point Breeze area around 2:20 p.m. Saturday.

According to police, a man was pulled from the water and citizens at the scene initiated resuscitation efforts. Emergency personnel continued those efforts but the 48-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was transported to the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy. His name is being withheld pending notification of family.

According to a spokesperson from sasi, the man was one of its residents. The following statement was provided to 7 News: