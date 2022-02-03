Town of Ellicott Supervisor facing public lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child charges

ELLICOTT, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to New York State police, 72-year-old Patrick W. McLaughlin, the Town of Ellicott Supervisor, was arrested Tuesday for public lewdness in the first degree and endangering the welfare of a child.

State police tell 7 News it is alleged McLaughlin exposed himself to children. Juveniles told a school resource officer about the incident, which allegedly occurred off school grounds, the school resource officer told Ellicott police who then referred the case to NYSP.

Police say further details are not being released to protect the victims. McLaughlin was issued an appearance ticket returnable in the Town of Ellicott Court at a later date.