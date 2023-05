TOWN OF ELLICOTT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Ellicott Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing teenager.

According to police, Cheyla Galarza was last seen leaving Jamestown High School.

Police say she has family and friends in Dunkirk and Jamestown.

Anyone with information is asked to call (716) 241-9877.