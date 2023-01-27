Watch Now
Town of Eden Police ask for help finding stolen vehicles

Police: one car contained custom booster seat for child with special needs
Posted at 8:37 PM, Jan 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-26 20:37:11-05

TOWN OF EDEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Eden Police Department is requesting help from the public in tracking down several stolen vehicles.

Investigators say three cars were stolen from the area of Woodside Florence Street Wednesday night. They say one contained a custom booster seat for a child living with special needs who cannot travel without it.

Police are asking anyone with information on the thefts or the whereabouts of the vehicles or the booster seat to call the department at (716) 992-9211.

