Town of Clarence goes through a town-wide reassessment

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Clarence announced it has gone through a town-wide reassessment.

A town spokesperson shared a column written by Supervisor Patrick Casilio in The Clarence Bee and said Casilio wants to make sure property owners are aware that they can challenge their new assessment.

To challenge your assessment you have to file a formal written complaint on the form RP-524 which is available at the assessor’s office or online through the town website. The town said all informal review submissions must be received by March 28, 2024 and assessments will be finalized on July 1, 2024.

You can read Casilio's full column below: