CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Cheektowaga has announced it is lifting its overnight winter parking ban effective immediately.

"In the unlikely event of a significant snow event, residents are asked to please remove vehicles from the street allowing plows to get down the street for efficient snow removal. Your cooperation is greatly appreciated," a release says.

The Town of Tonawanda also lifted its overnight winter parking ban earlier this week.