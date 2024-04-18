Town of Aurora girl in critical condition after stranger rescues her from fire

TOWN OF AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — East Aurora Police said a 5-year-old girl is in critical, but stable condition at Oishei Children's Hospial in Buffalo after a fire at her home on Wednesday evening. Her 11-year-old brother is also at the hospital in stable condition.

East Aurora Police said a 911 call came in around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday for a fire at a property on Olean Road in the Town of Aurora. The fire was in the first floor of a workshop.

Police said an 11-year-year-old as able to escape the workshop, but his 5-year-old sister became trapped.

A 51-year-old father from Strykersville, N.Y. happened to be driving by at the same time and pulled over to help.

"He turned around, parked on side of road and came up the driveway to inquire what was going on," explained East Aurora Police Lt. Patrick Welch.

The man went right into the workshop, and found the girl in a bathroom surrounded by fire and smoke.

"Did what a hero would do, and brought the girl out of the fire," said Lt. Welch.

The man was taken to ECMC for smoke inhalation, but released. The children were hospitalized for burns, and smoke inhalation and remain in the hospital as of Thursday afternoon.

Police said the children's older teen sibling was also on property, but unharmed. The fire is under investigation, but police believe it was accidental.

