Town of Aurora and Village of East Aurora to pursue 'bait and shoot' program to manage deer population

AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Aurora and the Village of East Aurora have announced plans to pursue a "bait and shoot" program to manage their deer population due to an increase in tick populations and the effects of deforestation.

In a post on social media, the town said it "While this situation is less than ideal, we feel we have no other options."

According to the post, the town participated in the Deer Management Application Program last season through the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation, which "unfortunately failed to yield any demonstrable results."

The town said that, in an effort to protect residents, woodlands, and the environment, the town and village intend to pursue the “bait and shoot” program, which will begin at the conclusion of the 2026/2027 hunting season.

"The program will be run by trained professionals, with resident safety as a top priority," the town said.

According to the town, actual sites for the program have not been selected.

The town is requesting feedback from residents as part of its application to NYSDEC. You can email deer@townofaurorany.gov with your feedback.

"You are always free to reach out to any of your elected officials as well, but comments from this email address will be forwarded to the NYSDEC," the town said.