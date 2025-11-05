Town of Amherst employee under investigation after allegedly threatening to commit a mass shooting

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Authorities have confiscated three guns from a Town of Amherst employee who allegedly threatened to commit a mass shooting.

7 News has obtained the application for a "Temporary Extreme Risk Protection Order" against the employee, a 24-year-old man who works at the town's wastewater treatment plant. This order temporarily removes guns from someone who may be a risk to others.

The employee allegedly told a co-worker that they are becoming a "minority" in this area, and if that continues, he'd have to: "do a shooting like they did at Tops."

7 News reached out to the Town of Amherst, a spokesperson said they have no comment during this active investigation.