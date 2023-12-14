Town of Amherst awarded $31 million for Boulevard Mall redevelopment project

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Thursday that the Town of Amherst has been awarded $31 million for infrastructure work for the Boulevard Mall redevelopment project.

According to Hochul, the infrastructure work will support transforming the mall into a walkable, mixed-use, transit-oriented town center with residential and retail options, and a public gathering space.

“Today marks a new day for the Boulevard Mall as we take the next step in transforming it into a vibrant, transit-oriented town center. Thanks to our investment, this exciting project is moving forward unlocking housing potential, creating jobs, and fostering opportunity in Western New York. The redevelopment of the Boulevard Mall is just one of the many transformative projects helping to boost the local economy and solve our housing crisis, and I applaud Supervisor Kulpa and the Town of Amherst for having this vision to repurpose this under-utilized commercial property to improve the quality of life for Western New Yorkers." - Gov. Hochul

The governor's office said the proposed plan would create at least 1,500 residential units through a mix of affordable, market rate, student, and senior housing, and create new jobs and opportunities through the addition of restaurants, retail and open space.