Tour bus crashes on I-490 near Rochester, multiple injuries reported

CHILI, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police and multiple fire departments are on the scene of a tour bus crash near Rochester.

The accident happened Thursday morning in the Town of Chili on I-490 Westbound. All lanes have been closed as crews remain on scene.

State Police are assisting the Monroe County Sheriff's Office with investigating a crash on Interstate 490 westbound in the town of Chili involving an overturned tour bus. Interstate 490 westbound is closed at Union Street. pic.twitter.com/LSPOvhW555 — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) November 7, 2024

According to a reporter with 13 Wham, the ABC station in Rochester, multiple patients have been treated at Strong Memorial Hospital.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash. A news briefing is expected Thursday morning when more information will be released.