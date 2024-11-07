Watch Now
Tour bus crashes on I-490 near Rochester, multiple injuries reported

CHILI, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police and multiple fire departments are on the scene of a tour bus crash near Rochester.

The accident happened Thursday morning in the Town of Chili on I-490 Westbound. All lanes have been closed as crews remain on scene.

According to a reporter with 13 Wham, the ABC station in Rochester, multiple patients have been treated at Strong Memorial Hospital.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash. A news briefing is expected Thursday morning when more information will be released.

