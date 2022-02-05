"Touchdown Plow" keeping busy, lending a helping hand

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another big storm gave all of Western New York a fresh blanket of snow and another round of spinning tires and treacherous travel.

Amidst the sloppy roads is one of the flashier plows you’ll see.

It’s the ‘Touchdown Plow.’

The driver of this snow removing marvel is David Horesh. He is the co-founder of Oxford Pennant.

If this seems like a marketing ploy, it’s because it was meant to be. The plow was created for the beginning of the Bills playoffs run. The idea was to never use the plow.

“It just turned out that like, you know, when you're putting all this stuff together, you think to yourself, ‘well, if we're going to get to get a truck, it’s got to be a 4x4. If we’re going to get a plow, it’s got to be a real plow.’ And, you know, Buffalo gets a lot of snow, so it's turned out to be pretty useful,” explained Horesh.

Since the beginning of January Horesh has been volunteering the touchdown plow for good. He says he’s spent about 30 or 40 hours in the truck.

During down time, Horesh heads to Twitter to see who needs help.

“This woman got in touch with me yesterday. Her husband just had rotator cuff surgery. So, he couldn't shovel out their driveway. I was like, ‘no problem.’ So, I shoveled her driveway. She runs out of her house. She's like, ‘Wait! Wait!’ because she comes out with a plate of cornbread,” said Horesh.

“We turn on music and turn on the lights and just, you know, I'm trying to teach my kid that helping your neighbors is the right thing to do.”