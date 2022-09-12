Touch a Truck event coming to Erie County

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services will showcase its new emergency vehicle fleet at Como Lake Park on Friday, Sept. 16.

The department is inviting children of all ages to sit in emergency vehicles. The vehicles include fire trucks, hazmat trucks, ATVs, mobile command posts, and public works vehicles. The department additionally says that horn honking for children is allowed and encouraged.

An ice cream truck from Green Acres Ice Cream will be on-site for purchases. Two emergency weather radios will be raffled also.

The event will take place at Como Lake Park in Lancaster and will run from 6 to 8 p.m.

