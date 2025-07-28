Touch a Truck event a big hit for kids at Canalside

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Canalside was packed Sunday for Explore & More's annual Touch a Truck event.

More than 60 vehicles lined the waterfront giving kids a chance to climb inside and honk the horns of everyday trucks.

The event was free, and designed to connect families while making learning fun.

Explore & More's CEO says it's grown year after year bringing thousands to Downtown Buffalo.

Last year, more than three thousand people attended.

There was also a sensory-friendly window early on, before the honking began.

