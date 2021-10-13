'Totally Buffalo Store' to open second location in Hamburg

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 'Totally Buffalo Store' is coming to the southtowns.

The store carries Buffalo-themed items including apparel and jewelry, signs, photographs and paintings from local vendors.

The new location will be at 4154 McKinley Parkway in Hamburg. The new store will also be holding a grand opening celebration on Saturday, October 16, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“Our Amherst store has received tremendous support from folks in the southtowns, and we are beyond excited to open a second location more convenient to them,” says Mary Friona-Celani, President of Totally Buffalo, Inc. “During such an unprecedented time when so many products are made in China and are currently stuck in harbors due to supply chain problems, we are truly blessed to have a full stock of products made almost exclusively right here in Western New York.”

The flagship store is located on Sheridan Drive in Amherst.

For more information, click here.