BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Totally Buffalo Festival, which celebrates all things Buffalo, will be returning to RiverWorks on Memorial Day weekend.

This will be the sixth year of the festival and it will be three days instead of two, it will run from Friday, May 26 to Sunday, May 28.

There will be over 100 local vendors offering Buffalo-themed signs, shirts, towels, jewelry, photographs, paintings and more.

You can find more information here.