Totally Buffalo Festival attracts big crowds

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Many people visiting from out of town for the Buffalo Marathon got a chance to see what makes living in the 716 so special.

That included a visit to the 6th annual Totally Buffalo Festival.

It took place all weekend at Buffalo Riverworks.

This event proudly showcases over 100 local vendors, offering countless Buffalo themed products.

Organizers also added a third day to the festival this year because of the overwhelming support this event has received over the past five years.

