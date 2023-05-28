Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Totally Buffalo Festival attracts big crowds

Event showcases the work of 100 local vendors
Many people visiting from out of town for the Buffalo Marathon got a chance to see what makes living in the 716 so special.
Posted at 7:12 PM, May 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-28 19:12:36-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Many people visiting from out of town for the Buffalo Marathon got a chance to see what makes living in the 716 so special.

That included a visit to the 6th annual Totally Buffalo Festival.

It took place all weekend at Buffalo Riverworks.

This event proudly showcases over 100 local vendors, offering countless Buffalo themed products.

Organizers also added a third day to the festival this year because of the overwhelming support this event has received over the past five years.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Follow Up FS.png

The Follow Up