Totally Buffalo Festival along waterfront

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's a celebration of all things local this Memorial Day weekend in Western New York.

The 5th annual Totally Buffalo Festival wrapped up Sunday afternoon at Riverworks on Ganson Street.

The festival showcased 90 local vendors and their goods..

You could buy everything from Buffalo-themed signs and shirts, to photographs and paintings, and so much more.

Also, in response to the May 14 tragedy at Tops, festival organizers collected donations for the Jefferson Avenue community.

People were encouraged to donate disposable diapers of all sizes, plus wipes and other baby items.