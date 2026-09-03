Tornado warnings leave trail of damage and destruction across WNY

WESTERN NEW YORK (WKBW) — Strong storms ripped across Western New York Wednesday evening, prompting tornado warnings across several counties.

Here are some pictures and videos shared with 7 News of the damage from viewers.

The following drone footage was taken by Tyler Nicholas in Batavia, NY.

Drone footage of supercell thunderstorm in Batavia

This photo by David Hall was taken in Elba, NY.

David Hall

This photo by Nicole Palesh Lancellotti Sweeney was taken in North Tonawanda, NY.

Nicole Palesh Lancellotti Sweeney

This photo by Roseann Williams was taken in North French, NY.

Roseann Williams

If you have any photos or videos of damage from the severe weather, you can send us an email at News@WKBW.com