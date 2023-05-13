Watch Now
Tops shooting victim honored in half-marathon

More than 500 runners took part in Lt. Aaron Salter memorial run
Posted at 7:25 PM, May 13, 2023
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — More than 500 runners took part in a half-marathon Saturday.

This was in memory of former Buffalo Police Lt. Aaron Salter.

He was working as a security guard at Tops last May, and lost his life trying to save others by stopping the shooter.

The 5k half marathon started on Main Street near Canisius College and ended at Delaware Park.

The event was sponsored by the Lt. Aaron Salter Memorial Scholarship, which was set up by his family.

Several former members of the Buffalo Bills also played a part in this weekend's activities including Thurman Thomas, Steve Tasker and Bruce Smith.

