NEW YORK (WKBW) — All Tops Friendly Markets locations outside of Erie County reopened at 6 a.m. Monday and it has now begun reopening locations in Erie County that can reopen safely.

Tops said as it reopens stores it will update its website here and if you're unsure if your location is open you can call consumer affairs at 1-800-522-2522.

Locations in Erie and Niagara counties closed over the weekend due to the record-breaking blizzard.