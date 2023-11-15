TOPS participates in 'Share a Smile' Initiative

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Tops public relations department has partnered with its community relations and consumer affairs teams to contribute to the Share a Smile Program this holiday season.

With the help of students from Buffalo Public School 53, Tops will be distributing their brown paper bags decorated with positive and encouraging statements on the front.

200 students ranging from Kindergarten through 6th grade participated in the bag decorating activity.

Some of these messages depicted on the bags included "Do your best", "Dream big", and of course, "Remember to smile".

The brown decorated bags will be distributed on Thanksgiving at Tops' Jefferson Ave. location.