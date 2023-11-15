Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

TOPS participates in 'Share a Smile' Initiative

Kids decorate brown Tops bags
Tops Friendly Markets
Kids decorate brown Tops bags
Posted at 2:55 PM, Nov 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-15 14:55:28-05

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Tops public relations department has partnered with its community relations and consumer affairs teams to contribute to the Share a Smile Program this holiday season.

With the help of students from Buffalo Public School 53, Tops will be distributing their brown paper bags decorated with positive and encouraging statements on the front.

200 students ranging from Kindergarten through 6th grade participated in the bag decorating activity.

Some of these messages depicted on the bags included "Do your best", "Dream big", and of course, "Remember to smile".

The brown decorated bags will be distributed on Thanksgiving at Tops' Jefferson Ave. location.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!