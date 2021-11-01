Tops Friendly Markets to offer military personnel 11% discount on Veterans Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tops Friendly Markets announced it will offer military personnel and their immediate families an 11% discount off their grocery bill on Veterans Day.
Customers will be asked to present proof of service that they, or an immediate family member are U.S. Veteran, active duty, reserve or retired military personnel to receive the discount.
The respect and gratitude we have for the people who serve and have served in the military is immeasurable, and for that we are forever grateful. We wanted to support local military personnel by giving back to our associates and customers who have courageously defended our country and made many sacrifices through their military service.
- Frank Curci, Tops chief executive officer and chairman