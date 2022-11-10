Tops Friendly Markets aims to provide Thanksgiving basics for under $25

NEW YORK (WKBW) — Thanksgiving is approaching and Tops Friendly Markets is helping its shoppers save on holiday dinner essentials.
Now through November 24, the following items can be purchased at your local Tops for under $25.
Premium Frozen Turkey (.58 lb)
12 pounds
$6.96
Fresh Sweet Potatoes
3 pound bag
$2.50 each when you buy two
Fresh Cranberries
12 ounces
$1.99
TOPS Stuffing
6 ounce box
$1.25
TOPS Green Beans
14.5 ounce can
$0.69
TOPS Corn
15 ounce can
$0.69
Bakery Fresh Dinner Rolls
12 count
$3.50
Sara Lee Apple or Pumpkin Pie
27-34 ounces
$5.99
|TOTAL
$23.57
Additionally, Tops shoppers can pre-order turkey or ham dinners including sides, rolls, and pie that feed up to 10 people for less than $12 per person. "Grab 'n go" individual turkey dinners including two sides can also be purchased for $8.
“Anchored in gratitude, Thanksgiving is a time spent among loved ones, eating good food and watching football. No one should have their holiday joy diminished by the stress of searching for affordable items to create their holiday table.”
- John Persons, president of Tops Friendly Markets