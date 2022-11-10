Tops Friendly Markets aims to provide Thanksgiving basics for under $25

NEW YORK (WKBW) — Thanksgiving is approaching and Tops Friendly Markets is helping its shoppers save on holiday dinner essentials.

Now through November 24, the following items can be purchased at your local Tops for under $25.





Premium Frozen Turkey (.58 lb)



12 pounds



$6.96



Fresh Sweet Potatoes



3 pound bag



$2.50 each when you buy two

Fresh Cranberries



12 ounces



$1.99



TOPS Stuffing



6 ounce box



$1.25



TOPS Green Beans



14.5 ounce can



$0.69



TOPS Corn



15 ounce can



$0.69



Bakery Fresh Dinner Rolls



12 count



$3.50



Sara Lee Apple or Pumpkin Pie



27-34 ounces



$5.99

TOTAL

$23.57



Additionally, Tops shoppers can pre-order turkey or ham dinners including sides, rolls, and pie that feed up to 10 people for less than $12 per person. "Grab 'n go" individual turkey dinners including two sides can also be purchased for $8.