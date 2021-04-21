Tops Friendly Markets goes green with new solar power partnership

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tops Friendly Markets is now joining forces with Convergent Energy + Power to provide more than 75 store locations with solar power. The grocery store chain says the move is an effort to reduce its carbon footprint.

“Our ongoing commitment to sustainability is met with enthusiasm and resolve every day, as we work to ensure we leave our communities—and our planet—better for the next generation,” says John Persons, president and chief operating officer, Tops Friendly Markets. “We are excited to be working with Convergent, a values-aligned business with the expertise to deliver solar energy to our stores as efficiently as possible.”

According to a joint news release issued on Wednesday, the solar-plus-storage projects developed by Convergent provide Tops and upstate New Yorkers access to solar energy whether or not the sun is shining and reduce the state’s reliance on power plants during peak demand hours.

At this point it's unclear which Tops locations will go solar.

