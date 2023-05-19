Tops Friendly Markets donating rare orange lobster to the Aquarium of Niagara

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tops Friendly Markets in Hamburg is donating a rare orange lobster, named Larry, to the Aquarium of Niagara.

According to Tops, an orange lobster like Larry is one in 30 million.

The Aquarium of Niagara says it will foster Larry until it can find it a permanent home within its network of accredited zoos and aquariums.

Despite how rare they are, the aquarium said this is the third orange lobster it has received from Tops.

In 2020 Tops in Lockport donated an orange lobster, also named Larry, who is still at the aquarium and is an ambassador animal who goes out with its education team to schools/festivals/etc.

In 2021 Tops in Batavia donated an orange lobster, named Tangerine, who is now an ambassador animal at the Oceanarium and Education Center in Bar Harbor, Maine.

The aquarium said it also has gotten two blue lobsters in the past which were donated by Wegmans.