BUFFALO, New York (WKBW) — Tops Supermarket has started its annual Christmas Bonus program. You can participate now by spending $50 or more on every grocery purchase.

Each purchase will help you earn a gift point; the gift point will give you $10 off a $50 gift card from participating retailers.

The points can be redeemed through Tops Bonus Plus account.

For a full list of participating retailers click here.