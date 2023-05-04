Watch Now
Tops announces winners of Taste of Buffalo poster art contest

Posted at 10:55 PM, May 03, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tops Friendly Markets and the Taste of Buffalo announced Wednesday the winners of the 2023 Taste of Buffalo Tops Poster Art contest.

Kelynn Holestein from North Tonawanda is the grand prize winner and will receive $1,000 from the market. Her artwork will be featured on the food festival's poster.

Samantha Nadeu of West Seneca is the winner in the 13 to 17 year-old age group. She will be awarded a $500 prize.

The Taste of Buffalo celebrates its 40th birthday this year and will be taking place July 8-9.

