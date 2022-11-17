Tops and Wegmans managing demand before snowstorm and Thanksgiving

It’s all hands on deck at Tops and Wegman's locations ahead of the snowstorm.

On Thursday afternoon both the Tops on Sheridan Drive and Wegmans on Amherst Street were busy with customers stocking up on the essentials, and others getting a few items.

However, shoppers were stocking up on the basics all day.

“We’re at the store all the time, and I haven’t seen any shortages,” said Susan Garvey, of Buffalo. She and her husband made a stop at a Tops to shop for a turkey.

Tops and Wegmans customers who spoke to 7 News on Thursday were pleased with how well-stocked the shelves were overall.

“As soon as people hear about the snowstorm we see it, we see the doors, we see how busy it is,” said Wegmans spokesperson Michele Mehaffy. “We bring in as many people as we can to make sure all registers are going to get people in and out of the doors as efficiently as possible.”

There were long lines at both stores on Thursday afternoon, and of course full shopping carts.

Monique LaPorter, of Buffalo was shopping for a household of eight.

“Fruit…more fruit, bread, TV dinners,” said LaPorter with a full cart. “And we’re not even close to being done.”

Wegmans kindly asks customers to be patient with staff over the next few days, as shipments from Rochester continue until the highways shut down.

“We sell out a two-day supply of milk in hours,” explained Mehaffy. “So we have to make sure we have systems in place to replenish that, and we do.”

Tops had staff from its corporate office to help in-store.