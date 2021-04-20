Tops and Wegmans are hiring!

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Grocery stores have been busier than ever since the start of the pandemic.

“The pandemic in some ways have kind of shifted people’s buying habits and purchase habits," HR Manager at Tops Jeremy Maciejewski said. "You know, away from restaurants and that kind of things to grocery stores for obvious reasons.”

And it’s allowed stores like Tops Friendly Markets and Wegmans to continuously hire during these unprecedented times.

“So it’s actually created a lot more opportunities in our stores,” Maciejewski said.

And even as concerns over COVID-19 begin to dwindle these two grocery stores continue to hire. On Tuesday, Wegmans held a virtual hiring event.

“We have available part time positions including cashiers, e-commerce store shoppers. We have food production positions available. Cooks and some stocking opportunities as well," Wegmans spokesperson Michele Mehaffy said.

Wegmans is looking to fill positions at all of its 11 Western New York stores. Most positions are for part time workers and according to Mehaffy, the company will start adult employees with a pay rate above New York State’s $15 minimum wage. Minors aged 15 to 17 with no prior experience will begin with $12.50.

Tops is also actively hiring. Mainly for full time workers.

“To get a few examples in our Orchard park stores we have a full-time assistant baker manager open. We have prepared food manager positions," Maciejewski said.

Like Wegmans the official pay rate is based on experience, but all full-time positions are above minimum wage. For more information on any of these job openings click the links below.