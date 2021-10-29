Top Seedz named grand prize winner of 43North competition

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo-based start up Top Seedz was the grand prize winner of this year's 43North competition, winning $1 million to assist with their start up.

Top Seedz makes artisan crackers with roasted seeds.

Other local companies which include BetterMynd, Inc., Ognomy, and Verivend each won $500,000 as finalists.

Other finalists include the following



Big Wheelbarrow, Inc.

FLOX-The Healthy Chicken Company

Infiuss Health

NixCode

ShearShare, Inc.

Zealot Interactive

“Buffalo’s entrepreneurial community has felt the positive impact of 43North and now there are eight new innovative companies joining an already vibrant startup scene,” said Governor Hochul. “We congratulate the extraordinary winners of this year’s competition and look forward to seeing them gain momentum while creating exciting new jobs in the region.”

43North Board Chair Eric Reich said, “Every year we are blown away by the hustle, talent and innovation demonstrated by the companies competing for a place in the 43North portfolio. We are excited to watch tonight’s winners make their mark in Buffalo as they grow their companies and take advantage of the rich resources offered by the city and our program.”

43North President Colleen Heidinger said, “The energy in Shea’s Performing Arts Center was palpable tonight as the Western New York community turned out to cheer on our incredible finalists. Buffalonians have witnessed firsthand the transformative economic impact achieved by bringing new talent and capital to our region, as evidenced by the support on display tonight. I can’t wait to watch the winning companies experience all that our burgeoning startup ecosystem has to offer.”

The competition was aired live on wkbw.com.

