Top Seedz expanding to larger production facility in Buffalo, 20 additional jobs created

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Top Seedz, an artisan cracker manufacturer currently operating out of a facility in Cheektowaga, has announced an expansion to a larger production facility in Buffalo.

The current facility is 6,500 square feet and the new facility, which will be located at 101 Oak Street, will be 34,379 square feet. Empire State Development (ESD) said Top Seedz will retain 28 jobs and hire an additional 20 to support its growth.

The Buffalo-based startup was founded in 2017 and in October 2021 it was the grand prize winner of the 43North startup competition, winning $1 million.

“Western New York is well known for producing a wide variety of food products and we're happy to congratulate Top Seedz as this sector's latest success story. The ongoing growth of the 43North competition winner is proof that well-placed investments in quality startups can pay off with new job creation, innovative products and widespread industry recognition. Top Seedz is a great addition to Western New York, where it will contribute to the overall strength of the regional economy.” - Empire State Development President, CEO & Commissioner Hope Knight

In exchange for promised job commitments, ESD said it will support the company's growth with up to $315,000 through the performance-based Excelsior Jobs Tax Credit Program.

“We’re excited about our next big move and grateful to Empire State Development for supporting our continued expansion in Buffalo. Yet again we are impressed by the support provided to small businesses in Western New York by Empire State, 43North, Invest Buffalo-Niagara, and the entire start-up eco-system. We are especially pleased to be able to move our HQ and primary production facility to a suitable location in downtown Buffalo, continuing the rejuvenation of the downtown area in partnership with Iskalo Development. Finding a location to suit our expansion plans was challenging, but we were fortunate to have been expertly advised on this project by Ed McGinn of Newmark Ciminelli and Danielle Eisen Shainbrown of Bellwether Advisors. Top Seedz has ambitious plans for growth, and with the support of the business community in Western New York we feel confident and excited about the future.” - Rebecca Brady, Top Seedz President and CEO

According to ESD, approximately one million individual containers of crackers are produced per year and moving to the new facility will increase output to six million packages per year.

You can find more information about Top Seedz here.