Top-prize winning Take 5 tickets sold in Olean and Niagara Falls

Associated Press
Posted at 10:43 AM, Mar 09, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Top-prize-winning Take 5 tickets for two separate drawings on March 8 were sold in Western New York.

The New York Lottery said one top-prize winning ticket, worth $20,450.50, was sold for the March 8 Take 5 midday drawing at the Tops Friendly Markets at 2401 W State Street in Olean.

In addition, a top-prize winning ticket worth $19,126 was sold for the March 8 Take 5 evening drawing at the Wegmans at 1577 Military Road in Niagara Falls.

Drawings take place every day at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Prizes of any value must be claimed within a year of the drawing date.

Check your ticket numbers here.

