TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Someone in Tonawanda waking up Thursday a little bit richer.

A Take 5 top-prize ticket worth $37,429 was sold at the Park Side Mini Market on Sheridan Drive, next to Sheridan Park.

This was for the Wednesday, October 19th Evening Drawing.

The winning numbers are 4 7 10 16 25.

You can find more information on the drawing on the NY Lottery website.