DEPEW, N.Y. (WKBW) — Christmas came early in Depew Tuesday morning.

A Take 5 top-prize ticket worth $18,080 was sold at the Wegmans on Transit Road in Depew.

The ticket was for the Monday, Dec. 5 evening drawing.

The winning numbers are 14, 17, 18, 23, 26.

You can find more information on the drawing on the NY Lottery website.