Tool Library tree planting in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — People were rolling up their sleeves to give their green thumbs one last workout before winter arrives in Western New York.

The Tool Library put its tools to work planting more than 50 trees in McCarthy Park Saturday.

That's in the University Heights neighborhood along East Amherst Street.

This is The Tool Library's last fall service day, and is an opportunity for community members to learn how to plant a bare root tree.

This event was designed to show the impact borrowed tools can have on transforming the spaces we share, into the

places we love.

Volunteers from several groups took part, including The Girl Scouts, employees from Niagara Power Authority and local college students.

