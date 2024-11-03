‘Too significant this year to not vote’: Voters cast final early ballots before Election Day

KENMORE, N.Y. (WKBW) — After nine days of early voting in New York State, polls have closed for the final time before Election Day.

According to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz 132,479 Erie County voters have cast a ballot in Early Voting, or 20.9% of all registered voters.

While Dems hold a massive enrollment advantage, the GOP/Cons are voting at a higher rate. Dems are at 22.6%, GOP at 24.2%, Cons at 24.3%, WFP at 14.6% and others 14.8%. 👇 https://t.co/gCPtP7gOSq — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) November 2, 2024

“This is probably the most crucial election, especially for my generation. [Rather than] wait for Tuesday, you might as well go in early and get it done with,” Nick Blatto from Buffalo said. “I think for the future, especially for Gen Z, we need to think about how our generation is going to operate going forward. This election could decide whether or not there are some pretty critical freedoms taken away or protected.”

"Too significant this year to not go through the effort [to vote],” Diana Volere said. “Our rights and identities as Americans, as part of this county, is something that is being challenged right now, we are not willing to not be a voice.”

“It seemed like that was what everybody else was doing, getting out early,” Dan Kicior said.

“[The most important thing is] the economy, it just seems like prices have gone sky high the last four years,” Dolly Kicior said.

“I feel like I had anxiety over it, now that I have done it, my vote is cast and I am ready, ready for the results,” Janine Polack said.