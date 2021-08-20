Too much money? IRS sending refund to those who received unemployment

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The IRS has started sending out checks to people who filed their taxes before March 15. These people, according to professionals at EG Tax paid too much on their 2020 taxes.

“On March 17 they changed the tax laws and made the first $10,200 of unemployment tax free, so what the IRS did is they’re adjusting and people are starting to receive their refunds,” said Christopher Fabian, Vice President of EG Tax.

Fabian says this tax year has been full of errors and problems when it comes to the IRS and your money.

“I’ve been doing taxes for 30 years,” he said. “This is the worst year ever for the IRS.”

Fabian says the people who are receiving checks are getting more money than they should, causing an additional headache.

He says the IRS is not only going to ask for the money back, but with interest.

“We’ve had people get an extra $200 to $2500 extra,” he said.

The best thing to do to find out about how much your check will be is to contact your tax preparer.

