Tony Danza and Mario Lopez in Western New York to film 'Rewinding Christmas'

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — You may have noticed a couple of Hollywood stars in Western New York this weekend.

Actors Tony Danza and Mario Lopez were in the Village of Lewiston on Sunday to shoot a holiday movie.

They held a press conference at the corner of South 5th Street and Cayuga Street early on Sunday and discussed filming the project called "Rewinding Christmas" for Great American Media. Without giving too much away, Lopez said that the movie focuses on family and priorities.

On June 19 and June 20, Danza will bring his “Sinatra & Stories” stage show to the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino.