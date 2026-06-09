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Tonawanda man sentenced to 22 years in prison after man found dead in home

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WKBW
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CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office says 29-year-old Joseph F. Saraceno, Jr. of the City of Tonawanda, was sentenced on Monday to 22 years in prison followed by 5 years of post-release supervision.

According to the DA, on September 30, 2024, Cheektowaga Police responded to a home on the 400 block of Cayuga Avenue. Officers said they found 59-year-old Scott P. Bellanca dead near the front entrance of the home.

An investigation found that Saraceno shot and stabbed Bellanca. He pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter in April 2026.

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