Tonawanda woman accused of causing death of newborn baby after giving birth at home

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Tonawanda woman is accused of causing the death of her newborn baby after giving birth inside her home in October 2020.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office said 30-year-old Andee Wright of the Town of Tonawanda was arraigned in Erie County Court Tuesday on an indictment charging her with two counts of second degree murder. On October 5, 2020, between 2:30 a.m. and 3:15 a.m Wright gave birth to a 38-week-old male infant inside her home on Eggert Road in the Town of Tonawanda and then allegedly caused the death of the infant.

It is alleged that Wright hit the infant at least twice, which fractured his skull and resulted in his death.

According to the district attorney's office, Wright was found in medical distress later that morning by her boyfriend, he called 911 and the infant was found dead in a garbage can in the basement of the house. The Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of death was from blunt force trauma focally penetrating trauma of the head.

It was requested by the district attorney's office that Wright be held without bail, the judge set bail at $75,000 and a return court date has not been scheduled. She faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison if convicted of all charges.