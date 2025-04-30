Tonawanda man sentenced to 25 years in prison for child pornography production

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Attorney's Office announced that 37-year-old Michael E. Swain of Tonawanda was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison, followed by lifetime supervised release for the production of child pornography.

On February 28, 2023, the FBI executed a search warrant and seized a desktop computer tower, a laptop computer and an external hard drive from Swain's home, all of which contained child pornography.

The attorney's office found that between October 20 and November 1, 2021, Swain produced visual depictions of five minors engaged in explicit conduct. In addition, Swain communicated with a 15-year-old girl living in Colorado through the social media platform Discord from 2019 to 2022. Swain requested that the girl take explicit images and videos to send to him.

Swain pleaded guilty to the production of child pornography in August 2024.