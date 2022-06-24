Tonawanda man pleads guilty to receipt of child pornography

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Attorney's Office announced that 40-year-old David Rubel pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura A. Higgins, a parent filed a report with the Town of Tonawanda police in August 2020 alleging that Rubel had been texting his 16-year-old daughter and that some of the texts he observed were sexual in nature. An investigator searched the phone with the consent of the Victim’s father and observed the text messages, some included sexual images. Rubel’s cell phone was also searched by investigators and they recovered sexual images, including two videos, that were also found on the Victim’s cell phone, within the messages between Ruble and the Victim.

Rubel faces a minimum of five years and a maximum of 20 years in prison.