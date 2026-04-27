Tonawanda man pleads guilty to manslaughter after man found dead in Cheektowaga home

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Tonawanda man has pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter after police found another man dead inside a Cheektowaga home.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, on September 30, 2024, police responded to a home on the 400 block of Cayuga Avenue in Cheektowaga for a possible homicide and found 59-year-old Scott Bellanca dead inside the home.

The DA said an investigation determined that 29-year-old Joseph Saraceno of the City of Tonawanda stabbed Bellanca and shot him with a shotgun.

Sarceno faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and remains held without bail.